

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), a Chinese solar module maker, said on Monday that its majority-owned principal operating unit, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., has signed a distribution agreement for residential storage solution with V. Kafkas SA., a Greek firm focused on electrical and energy management solutions.



This deal covers Greece and Cyprus for the years 2023 and 2024.



Frank Niendorf, General Manager Europe for JinkoSolar, said: 'The distributed generation market is growing impressively all over Europe, and with the recently announced government subsidies for residential systems in the Greek market, we will further achieve our growth ambitions. JinkoSolar's strategy regarding storage and PV is focused on delivering high-quality and reliable products that meet the specific needs of customers in the region.'



