Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Claro Colombia Leverages Direct-To-TV Solution to Expand Claro tv+ Service Reach and Lower Subscriber Acquisition Costs



19.06.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



Jointly developed by NAGRA and Samsung, the TVkey Cloud solution delivers instant and secure subscriber pay-TV service activation without the need for additional devices.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - June 19, 2023 - NAGRA , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that Claro Colombia , the largest mobile telecommunications provider in the country, has selected TVkey Cloud as a direct-to-TV offering for its Claro tv+ service. The new solution provides Claro's subscribers with a rich pay-TV experience that can be enjoyed directly on Samsung smart TVs without the need for an additional set-top box. The launch extends the multiscreen content consumption experience for consumers, facilitating access to all content in the Claro entertainment ecosystem. "We are working together with Samsung and NAGRA to facilitate access to our customers who have Samsung TVs without the need for additional devices. In this way, we reinforce our purpose of enabling customers to watch TV how and when they want, in a simple way and without the need for a receiver." said Rodrigo de Gusmao, Executive Director of Claro Colombia's Mass Market Unit. "In addition, our expanded partnership with NAGRA builds on our recent Android TV success and strengthens our purpose of generating the same experiences for our customers from any device with an internet connection." Jointly defined by NAGRA and Samsung, TVkey Cloud delivers an intuitive, operator-defined user experience with integrated security. TVkey Cloud also complies with the MovieLabs requirements for Enhanced Content Protection of 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and early release content. The solution takes full advantage of the smart TV's built-in features, including the remote control. "We are proud of the long-term relationship we have built with Claro Colombia and our continued work in helping them expand their market leadership position," said Sebastian Kramer, Senior Vice President Business Development and Product Line Management at NAGRA. "Building on Claro Colombia's success and its innovative Claro tv+ proposition, this is another proven solution to facilitate the experience and respond to the growing consumer market in Colombia." To access the Claro tv+ service, customers can launch the activation process from the Samsung TV app store. "We are excited to innovate hand in hand with our strategic partners to improve the user experience. With this new option, we expand our portfolio of entertainment applications, so that customers can enjoy an immersive experience when watching their favorite content with the highest image quality and smart sound of our TVs," said Paula Andrea Ospina, Head of Visual Display Marketing, Samsung. Claro tv+ is the entertainment ecosystem where customers can enjoy the live programming experience anywhere and at any time through an internet connection. For more information about TVkey Cloud, please visit: https://dtv.nagra.com/tvkey-cloud About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Media contacts Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 377 45 12 +41 21 732 01 81 cedric.alber@nagra.com



End of Media Release

