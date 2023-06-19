Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % News % – Hier ist man diese Woche dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.06.2023 | 19:18
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group Plc - New Accounting Ref Date

BWA Group Plc - New Accounting Ref Date

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Change of Accounting Reference Date

The board of directors of BWA (the "Board") announce that, following a review of the Group's ongoing strategy and business, BWA's accounting reference date has been changed with immediate effect from 31 December to 30 June.

BWA's next financial results will therefore be in respect of the second 12-month interim period to 31 December 2022 (unaudited - the Company having released unaudited interim financial results for the 6-month period to 30 June 2022 on 29 September 2022), followed by audited results in respect of the 18-month period ending 30 June 2023. The Board expect to the release the results for the second interim period to 31 December 2022 by 30 June 2023, and will include comparative numbers for the 12 months to 31 December 2021 (audited).

The Board are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Interim Chairman

+44 7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com


Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright


+44 20 3328 5656


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.