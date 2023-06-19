BWA Group Plc - New Accounting Ref Date

19 June 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Change of Accounting Reference Date

The board of directors of BWA (the "Board") announce that, following a review of the Group's ongoing strategy and business, BWA's accounting reference date has been changed with immediate effect from 31 December to 30 June.

BWA's next financial results will therefore be in respect of the second 12-month interim period to 31 December 2022 (unaudited - the Company having released unaudited interim financial results for the 6-month period to 30 June 2022 on 29 September 2022), followed by audited results in respect of the 18-month period ending 30 June 2023. The Board expect to the release the results for the second interim period to 31 December 2022 by 30 June 2023, and will include comparative numbers for the 12 months to 31 December 2021 (audited).

The Board are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

