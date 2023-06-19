Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2023) - Nicole Morcombe (the "Acquiror") announces the acquisition of 30,000,000 common shares in the capital of Currie Rose Resources Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to the share exchange agreement ("Share Exchange Agreement") entered on March 21, 2023 between the Company, WA Hydrogen Pty Ltd. ("Kotai Energy") and the shareholders of Kotai Energy pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kotai Energy, in consideration for the issuance of 50 million common shares of the Issuer at $0.05 per share and a 5% royalty on future production (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror held 2,000,000 Common Shares representing approximately 1.15% of the outstanding issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the acquisition of 30,000,000 Common Shares, the Acquiror owns, beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over 32,000,000 common shares, representing approximately 14.25% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares on undiluted basis or 15.94% on an undiluted basis on a partially diluted basis (assuming 4,500,000 stock options granted to the Acquiror immediately following the acquisition).

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mrs. Morcombe in connection with the Private Placement described above will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

