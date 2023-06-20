Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors currently deployed in over 500 million devices today, announced today that it has named Nilesh Shah as the Senior VP of Client AI Architecture. Mr. Shah joins the team at Elliptic Labs, bringing his expertise in computer architecture, System-on-Chip (SOC) hardware/software engineering, and delivering industry-first technologies.

Mr. Shah's career is highlighted by his extensive experience establishing and growing partnerships with C-suite executives and large OEM customers. From these relationships, Mr. Shah has devised joint technology strategies with ecosystem partners and customers. These partnerships have also led to creating key industry technology standards. His ability to identify innovative and disruptive ideas has led to successful technology investments and acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Shah served as Sr. Director of Platform Architecture at Intel Corporation (INTC).

Mr. Shah has more than 25+ patents and several technical publications in the areas of AI, autonomous machines, virtual reality, computer graphics, media, audio/speech, sensors and power management. He holds a B.S. in Electronics Engineering from University of Bombay, and a M.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from University of Wisconsin Madison.

"Nilesh Shah is a tremendous addition to our leadership team," said Laila Danielsen, Elliptic Labs CEO. "Our deep bench of technology and business executives just became deeper and stronger with Nilesh joining. We are excited to continue to grow and meet our ambitious goals with Nilesh's unique combination of business and tech savvy, large and influential industry network, and deep insights into where the market is trending."

"Being a part of a solid and established executive team driving industry transforming innovation is both humbling and invigorating," said Nilesh Shah. "The singularity of Elliptic Labs' value proposition to behemoth markets like the smartphone and PC/laptop industries means that there is a tremendous opportunity ahead of us. I am excited to be an integral part of such a great team to execute on the potential of Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform and drive game changing AI technology based products."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

