SolarEdge and Israeli startup SolarGik have developed a new solar tracker system for agrivoltaics. It includes a mounting structure, inverters, power optimizers, trackers, and a monitoring platform.SolarEdge unveiled a tracker solution for the agrivoltaics sector at Intersolar Europe, featuring an algorithm-driven system that adjusts to sunlight and installation needs. The comprehensive solution, developed with SolarGik, includes mounting structures, inverters, power optimizers, a dedicated tracker per structure, and a monitoring platform. Arnold Bourges, France sales director for SolarEdge, said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...