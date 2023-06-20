

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monks Investment Trust Plc (MNKS.L), a British investment trust, on Tuesday reported a decrease in loss for the 12-month period to April 30, amidst a fall in loss on investments, increase in income and currency gains.



For full year 2023, the company reported a net return for a loss of 67.844 million pounds or 29.77 pence per share, significantly lesser than 623.200 million pounds or 264.91 pence per share in loss of 2022.



Net return before taxation was for a loss of 65.853 million pounds as against last year's 621.977 million pounds of loss.



Income for the year improved to 30.211 million pounds from 27.811 million pounds a year ago.



Currency gains were at 0.293 million pounds, versus last year's loss of 0.308 million pounds.



Losses on investments moved down to 78.421 million pounds from 631.829 million pounds of previous year.



Monks will pay a final dividend of 3.15 pence per share, higher than last year's 2.35 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on September 13, to shareholders of record on July 28.



