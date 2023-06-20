Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GENEVA (June 20, 2023) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief Therapeutics, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options with the potential for transformative outcomes to benefit those suffering from select specialty and rare diseases, announces the results of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders, which took place today, Tues., June 20, 2023.
Per the results of the meeting, several proposed items put forth by the board of directors have not received majority approval. Relief Therapeutics believes these results are attributable to current discussions with major shareholders regarding differences in opinion on the future development of the Company. The input and perspectives of all shareholders are highly valued and crucial to shaping the direction of Relief Therapeutics. The rejected proposals will be carefully reviewed, and the board of directors will engage in a thorough analysis of the feedback provided by all shareholders. Relief Therapeutics welcomes ongoing, constructive dialogue with all shareholders.
AGM RESULTS
1. Approval of the annual report, statutory financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year 2022
2. Appropriation of results
3. No discharge of the board of directors and the executive committee
4. No amendment to the capital band
5. No increase of the conditional share capital
6. Approval of most of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association related to the new corporate law
7. Rejection of the compensation of the members of the board of directors and of the executive committee
8. Elections
8.1 Re-election of existing members of the board of directors
8.2 Chairman of the board of directors
8.3 Nomination and compensation committee
8.4 Independent voting rights representative
8.5 Auditors
The proposed resolutions subject to the vote of the Relief Therapeutics shareholders were detailed in the AGM invitation. The voting results of the AGM will be made available on the Company's website later today.
