Automated FinOps Platform ProsperOps Joins Coupa Advantage

ProsperOps' Cost Optimization Platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is Now Available Through the Coupa Advantage Program

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / ProsperOps, a leading FinOps automation platform for AWS, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Coupa, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), to join the Coupa Advantage program. Coupa's cloud-based platform empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Through the Coupa platform and the Coupa Advantage program, ProsperOps offers Coupa customers a way to manage and reduce their cloud spend, which alleviates one of the top challenges for organizations.

ProsperOps - Hands-free AWS Cost Optimization

Automatically reduce AWS compute costs with zero ongoing effort.

Coupa Advantage harnesses the power of more than $4 trillion of Coupa community spend for optimized procurement and strategic sourcing strategies across a trusted network of vetted suppliers. The program connects customers and suppliers to simplify the buying, selling, and sourcing processes. It leverages the scale of the Coupa community and their collective buying power to offer customers greater discounts, preferred terms, and streamlined supplier onboarding. In addition, a percentage of every dollar spent is donated to nonprofits around the world through Coupa's social impact program, Coupa Cares.

ProsperOps manages and optimizes highly complex AWS discount commitments, such as Savings Plans and Reserved Instances, to generate additional savings, unlock flexibility, and reduce risks. Using algorithms and AI, ProsperOps maximizes Effective Savings Rates (ESR) - the core metric to understand the effectiveness of a rate optimization strategy. With their automated service, companies can see AWS compute costs reduced by more than 50 percent, placing ProsperOps in the top two percent of AWS cost optimizers.

"Cloud computing is foundational for every digital business, but managing the cloud and associated costs is highly complex," says Prashanth Ravishankar, Vice President, Coupa Advantage at Coupa. "We're excited to add the ProsperOps platform to the Coupa Advantage program, which will help our customers save time, money, and mitigate risk by automating the management of AWS discount instruments."

"We're excited to deliver ProsperOps through Coupa Advantage," said Steven Hays, ProsperOps Head of Sales. "ProsperOps gives Coupa customers an easy yet impactful way to reduce their cloud spend without any operational or upfront costs. Coupa customers can quickly enable our service, then get back to building their business."

For more information on ProsperOps, visit our Coupa Advantage profile at www.coupaadvantageportal.com/suppliers/prosperops.

Coupa, Coupa Advantage, and all Coupa logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Coupa Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

ProsperOps

ProsperOps is the leading FinOps automation platform for AWS, providing an intuitive, autonomous cloud cost optimization experience that automatically manages discount instruments to maximize compute savings and minimize commitment risk. ProsperOps is a founding and Premier member of the FinOps Foundation and a FinOps Certified Solution, AWS Cloud Management Tool Competency & ISV-Accelerate Partner, and 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. The company was founded in 2018 and is backed by H.I.G. Capital. Learn more and get started at www.prosperops.com.

Contact Information

Ross Clurman

Head of Marketing

pr@prosperops.com

Jennifer Lankford

jennifer@lankfordpr.com

SOURCE: ProsperOps

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762136/Automated-FinOps-Platform-ProsperOps-Joins-Coupa-Advantage