

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced Tuesday its plans to hire more than 1,500 refugees throughout its European region by 2026. The company said it has already hired over 970 refugees across dozens of its hotels in the European region.



The latest announcement follows the company's plans to hire over 1,500 refugees by 2025 in the United States.



Marriott President and CEO Anthony Capuano made the announcement during the Tent Partnership for Refugees European Business Summit this week.



Marriott said it continues its longstanding efforts with the International Rescue Committee or IRC, to train and hire refugees.



Capuano said, 'At Marriott International, we believe in being a force for good and making a positive and sustainable impact in the communities where we do business. Across Europe, this has included support for refugees from Ukraine since the start of the war. ... Marriott's goal to hire an additional 1,500 refugees in Europe builds on the work we're doing to promote opportunities for refugees in the U.S.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken