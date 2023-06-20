Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
SE0009722465 Zaplox AB 20.06.2023 SE0020354389 Zaplox AB 21.06.2023 Tausch 100:1
CA84678A1021 Spartan Delta Corp. 20.06.2023 CA84678A5089 Spartan Delta Corp. 21.06.2023 Tausch 1:1
SE0000680902 Moment Group AB 20.06.2023 SE0020388932 Moment Group AB 21.06.2023 Tausch 20:1
