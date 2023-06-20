LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP (WPP.L) said that it has acquired a 30% stake in Majority, the US-based creative agency that combines a multicultural talent model with general marketing capabilities.
Majority was founded in 2021 by CEO Omid Farhang and Hall of Fame athlete-turned mogul Shaquille O'Neal, alongside Chief Strategy Officer Asmirh Davis and Chief Marketing Officer Jorge Hernandez.
Majority's key clients to date include The Coca-Cola Company, the NBA G League and Match Group.
