

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said on Wednesday that it has signed a deal with Swedish lender, SEB Kort Bank AB, to sell its travel payment solutions business Lufthansa AirPlus Servicekarten GmbH, for around 450 million euros.



In addition to Lufthansa AirPlus Servicekarten GmbH in Neu-Isenburg, the deal includes all international units and branches of AirPlus.



Remco Steenbergen, CFO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said: '.In turn, it enables us to focus even more on further improving the profitability and capital returns of the Lufthansa Group core business.'



The transaction, scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2024, is projected to have a positive impact on the Lufthansa's adjusted EBIT.



Post transaction, AirPlus will remain a member of the global payment network UATP, focusing on the opportunities in the B2B payment sector.



Goldman Sachs has served as financial advisor to the Lufthansa Group.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken