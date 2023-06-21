

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $74.97 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $63.88 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.40 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.72 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $74.97 Mln. vs. $63.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken