Roblon A/S: Interim report Q2 2022/23 - Half year

Roblon's reported revenue and earnings fall
short of expectations
Selected financial highlights:
- The Group's order intake amounted to DKKm 175.6 in H1 2022/23 (DKKm 207.1).
An increase in order intake is projected in the second half of the financial year.
- At the end of April 2023, the Group's order book amounted to DKKm 118.6 (DKKm 103.4).
- Revenue of DKKm 171.7 (DKKm 178.1), which was less than expected.
- Gross margin of 49.5% (49.7%).
- Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) was DKKm 6.3 (DKKm 12.6).
- Operating loss before special items (EBIT) of DKKm 7.5 (a loss of DKKm 0.5).
- Financial items amounted to a net expense of DKKm 3.0 (net income of DKKm 5.1).
Full-year guidance for 2022/23:
- In Company announcement no. 15 of 7 December 2022, we stated that Management's full-year guidance for 2022/23 was revenue in the range of DKKm 430-470; EBITDA in the range of DKKm 40-55 and EBIT in the range of DKKm 10-25.
- Based on the reported revenue, EBITDA and EBIT for the first half of the 2022/23 financial year and in view of the major uncertainties that continue to exist, Management downgraded its full-year guidance for 2022/23 on 9 June 2023.
- After the first six months of the financial year, Management guides:
- Revenue in the DKKm 400-430 range (2021/22: DKKm 380.9).
- Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) in the range of DKKm 35-50 (2021/22: DKKm 23.4).
- Operating profit before special items (EBIT) in the range of DKKm 5-20 (2021/22: a loss of DKKm 3.8).
- The full-year guidance remains subject to significant uncertainty, in part because of the short order horizon.
Frederikshavn, 21 June 2023
Roblon A/S
Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Lars Østergaard
Chairman of the Board Managing Director and CEO
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Managing Director and CEO Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300