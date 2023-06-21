Roblon A/S: Interim report Q2 2022/23 - Half year

Roblon's reported revenue and earnings fall

short of expectations

Selected financial highlights:

The Group's order intake amounted to DKKm 175.6 in H1 2022/23 (DKKm 207.1).

An increase in order intake is projected in the second half of the financial year.

At the end of April 2023, the Group's order book amounted to DKKm 118.6 (DKKm 103.4).

Revenue of DKKm 171.7 (DKKm 178.1), which was less than expected.

Gross margin of 49.5% (49.7%).

Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) was DKKm 6.3 (DKKm 12.6).

Operating loss before special items (EBIT) of DKKm 7.5 (a loss of DKKm 0.5).

Financial items amounted to a net expense of DKKm 3.0 (net income of DKKm 5.1).





Full-year guidance for 2022/23:

In Company announcement no. 15 of 7 December 2022, we stated that Management's full-year guidance for 2022/23 was revenue in the range of DKKm 430-470; EBITDA in the range of DKKm 40-55 and EBIT in the range of DKKm 10-25.

Based on the reported revenue, EBITDA and EBIT for the first half of the 2022/23 financial year and in view of the major uncertainties that continue to exist, Management downgraded its full-year guidance for 2022/23 on 9 June 2023.

After the first six months of the financial year, Management guides:

Revenue in the DKKm 400-430 range (2021/22: DKKm 380.9).

Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) in the range of DKKm 35-50 (2021/22: DKKm 23.4).

Operating profit before special items (EBIT) in the range of DKKm 5-20 (2021/22: a loss of DKKm 3.8).

The full-year guidance remains subject to significant uncertainty, in part because of the short order horizon.





