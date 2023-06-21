

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has urged U.S. drug manufacturers who currently have FDA-approved opioid overdose reversal medication products to increase access and affordability of these life-saving medicines to the public.



The call was made at a meeting convened by the Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta. White House Domestic Policy Council Advisor Neera Tanden, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, and U.S. Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon also attended the meeting.



They underscored the critical role manufacturers play in an effort to help end the overdose crisis facing the United States.



The officials also called on manufacturers to take robust actions in support of the Biden administration's guiding principles, which include that no one who needs overdose reversal medications should lack access because of costs or availability.



They explained that the Biden administraion's policy also includes that at-risk communities should be saturated with these medications to reduce fatality rates, organizations serving high-risk individuals should not need to ration these medications, and that public health agencies need timely data on distribution and gaps in access.



The drug manufacturers that attended the meeting include Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aptar Pharma/AptarGroup, Inc., Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., Indivior, PLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, PLC, Padagis, LLC, Pfizer, Inc., eva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd and U.S. WorldMeds, LLC.



