

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production declined for the fourth straight month in May, while producer price inflation eased further to the lowest level in more than two years, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped 3.2 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the revised 6.0 percent decrease in April. That was slightly above the 3.0 percent fall economists had forecast.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output contracted 11.2 percent annually in May, and that of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply dropped 6.5 percent. Data showed that manufacturing production dipped by 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output rebounded by 4.4 percent in May after falling sharply by 14.4 percent in the prior month.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer price inflation moderated to 3.1 percent in May from 6.2 percent in the previous month.



Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since February 2021, when prices had risen 2.2 percent.



Monthly, producer prices slid 1.6 percent from April, when they fell by 1.3 percent. This was the fourth successive decline in a row.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken