

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, treasuries showed a notable recovery over the course of the trading day on Wednesday.



Bond prices climbed well off their early lows and ended the day roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 3.723 percent after reaching a high of 3.789 percent.



Renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates contributed to the early weakness among teasuries following remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



In testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated the Fed is likely to continue raising interest rates in an effort to contain stubbornly elevated inflation.



'Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year,' Powell said.



The Fed left rates unchanged last week, but the central bank's latest projections suggest it plans to resume raising rates later this year, forecasting a rate of 5.6 percent by the end of 2023.



If the Fed decided to revert to its recent quarter-point increases, the forecast suggests the central bank will raise rates two more times this year.



The forecast for additional rate hikes come as Powell noted inflation pressures continue to run high and said the process of getting inflation back to the Fed's 2 percent target has a 'long way to go.'



Following Powell's remarks, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating a 74.4 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by another quarter point following its next meeting in late July.



Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders continue to express optimism the Fed will not follow through on its forecast rate hikes.



Powell's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill may attract some attention on Thursday, while traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales and leading economic indicators.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken