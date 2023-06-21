

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $164.44 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $210.67 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $1.76 billion from $1.72 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $164.44 Mln. vs. $210.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.94 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.33 -Revenue (Q2): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.



