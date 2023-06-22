

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) reported that its first quarter total sales were up 19% from a year ago. Like-for-like sales were up 15%, for the quarter. The Group noted that consumer demand in the UK has remained strong and Premier Inn delivered an excellent operational and financial performance. In Germany, the recovery in market demand continued during the quarter, the Group noted.



Whitbread remains confident in the full year outlook. The Group said its forward booked revenue in the UK is well ahead of last year and in Germany it remains on course and expects to reach break-even on a run-rate basis during calendar year 2024.



