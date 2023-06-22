

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - IT major Oracle Corp (ORCL) Thursday introduced the latest generation of the Oracle Exadata platforms, the X10M poised to deliver unrivaled performance and availability for all Oracle Database workloads.



It is an automated Oracle Database service that help firms to to run databases with the highest performance, reduced cost as well as security.



It is starting at the same price as the previous generation and can support higher levels of database consolidation.



Many organizations irrespective of their size run their workloads on Oracle Exadata, including the businesses of financial, telecom, and retail sectors in the world.



The new platform which is available in both Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Oracle Exadata Database Machine, features 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors. They have 3X more cores in database servers and 2X more cores in storage servers compared to the previous generation. They can deliver up to 3X higher transaction throughput and up to 3.6X faster analytic queries.



The storage servers can hold 22 percent more data, while all-flash storage servers offer 2.4X the capacity of the previous systems.



The greater storage and computing capabilities offered by the platform has also reduced the system size lowering data center costs for power, cooling, and floor space, and improving data center sustainability.



