

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch insurance and asset management company Aegon N.V. (AEG, AGN.L) Thursday said it is outlining its strategy to grow its business and accelerate the growth of Transamerica, its US subsidiary.



Transamerica will invest in its insurance distribution network, product manufacturing capabilities, Workplace Solutions, and will reduce its exposure to Financial Assets as part of its growth strategy.



Aegon expects an increase in operating capital generation from units to nearly EUR 1.2 billion, free cash flow to around EUR 800 million, and dividend to 0.40 euros by 2025.



The company has combined Aegon's Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking, and mortgage origination activities with a.s.r. previously. It now expects to initiate the associated capital return of 1.5 billion euros as announced on October 27, 2022, through a share buyback over a 12-month period. Post-closing, it intends to hold its 29.99 percent strategic stake in a.s.r.



On Wednesday, shares of Aegon closed at $4.78 up 0.42% on the New York Stock Exchange



