

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday, as investors reacted to hawkish signals from Fed and ECB policymakers and waited for the Bank of England's interest-rate decision later in the day.



Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank continued its policy tightening with yet another hike to its interest rates, but at a slower pace as expected.



After hiking its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent, Switzerland's central bank said more such moves are likely to counter rising inflationary pressures.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 59 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,500 while the pound recovered its entire losses before the BoE's rate decision.



Shares of grocery delivery firm Ocado Group soared 42 percent after the Times newspaper reported possible talk of bid interest in the company.



Corrugated packing giant DS Smith was marginally higher after posting strong full-year profits and sales.



Premier Inn owner Whitbread fell more than 2 percent after its Q1 trading update.



