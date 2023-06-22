GBX International Group, Inc.: Breaking Cancer Barriers; Investments in Low-Cost, Harvard Award-Winning, Effective Cancer Killing Drugs Now; GBXI Proceeds to Raise $1 Million to Fast-Track its' Success, Cancer Drug Valuations, Access for Patients, Full Co

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / GBX International Group, Inc., (OTC PINK:GBXI) an emerging leader in international economic development, is pleased to confirm progressing forward with its 2023 projected revenue and asset growth reports as it proceeds to raise $1 million immediately. This first $1 million dollar raise is critical operating capital to accelerate key progress indicators for investors' growth such as immediate cancer drug valuation audit, the release of its first low-cost cancer killing drug, and accelerating bringing the original CBIS shares back to trade through the spinout deal outlined in GBXI. This success will be followed by another $20 million in succession capital to follow up and solidify its success through NASDAQ uplisting and fast-track more of its low-cost cancer drug releases for patients in need.

"Immediate audit of the CSi-Cancer Drug Valuations" will certainly increase the company share value dramatically when compared to other successful cancer drugs on the market today. With the unfortunate rising costs associated with these life saving drugs it is a necessity and even more success is anticipated upon the release of these Harvard Award Winning life changing drugs.

Top Selling Cancer Drug Comparables:

With its Harvard Award-Winning, Low-Cost, Effective Cancer Killing Drugs the company expects a sharp spike in value as the audited numbers come in for each cancer killing drug it owns.

CSi-Harvard Award Success Killing Cancers:

The Company will also use part of the first $1 million funding to proceed with the Company Audit and Accelerate the Completion of CSi-Spinout Shares for all shareholders to participate in the stock market success as each cancer killing drug is fast-tracked for release.

Outline of Immediate and Future GBX International Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GBXI) Investments:

Immediate. Set Price, up to $1 Million USD @ $0.10 per share (144-Restricted Shares)

Immediate. Free trading stock, GBX International Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GBXI) Fluctuating price, trading stock market shares, you can purchase any amount through your stock brokerage account.

TBA. Set price up to $20 Million, 1-Million Strong TV Campaign, to be announced on the TV show.



*** All immediate funding inquires: raymond.dabney@americanstatesuniversity.com

The "1-Million Strong TV Campaign" Franchise Prep:

Title: "Breaking the Cancer Barriers: The 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers Campaign"

Genres: Inspirational Documentary, Reality TV Drama, and Major Motion Picture

Format: TV Show/Movie Treatment

TV Show Logline:

"Breaking Cancer Barriers: The 1-Million Strong Campaign" chronicles the remarkable journey of a racially marginalized black man as he leads a worldwide cancer killing fundraising campaign, using his new conglomerate GBX International Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GBXI) and umbrella group of companies aiming to raise $20 million to combat cancer. Fueled by his groundbreaking, cost-effective Harvard award-winning cancer treatments, he faces numerous ridiculous struggles while making history in the fight against the horrifying disease. With the soaring costs of cancer drugs, his campaign brings hope, massive consumer cost savings, and immediate relief to cancer patients in need worldwide.

With the launch of a captivating fundraising campaign TV show, "1-Million Strong to Keep Killing Cancers" he aims to validate the true ASU/CSi-EDP and overall GBXI shareholder value, while bringing all the umbrella company shares back to trade on the stock market for all previous shareholders to participate in the success. Highlighting his struggles, achievements, and the tremendous societal impact of his Harvard award-winning cancer treatment success.

Through the power of his Faith in God, his determination, his innovations, his peers, his mentors, his universities, his scholars, his scientists, and his students. He is a man in motion to create thousands of jobs, save thousands of lives, and change the face of cancer treatment as we know it today by using his Harvard award-winning extremely cost-effective cannabinoid treatments to combat the ever-rising sky-high costs of cancer treatments today.

Episode 1 - Pilot: "From Dream to Reality"

• Introduce our protagonist, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, a driven and visionary entrepreneur from a racially marginalized background, who has developed a dream team to create a revolutionary cancer treatment during his entrepreneurial stock market years. It was RCD's relentless efforts, full of unhinged hurdles, that took him all the way to Harvard to prove it works, documented through peer-reviewed articles, and validate his Dream. At the height of his dream team's cancer killing success RCD receives the Prestigious Harvard GHC Industry Leader Award for doing so.

• Looking back, we witness the road to Harvard and RCD assembling a diverse and talented team, all passionate about making a difference, to assist him in realizing his ambitious goals.

Episode 2: "The $20 Million-Dollar Celebrity Cancer Killing Crusade"

• RCD conceives a groundbreaking fundraising campaign, "1-Million Strong, Celebrities Raising $20 Million to Keep Killing Cancers," which combines a captivating "1-Million Strong TV show" and an immediate $1 million fund-raising drive to progress the ASU/CSi-EDP and ultimately increase GBXI shareholder value.

• The show focuses on RCD's struggles as he faces skepticism, financial obstacles, and a competitive market. He employs his unique charisma, leadership, and the support of his team to rally investors and raise awareness. This is being done while moving forward with his captivating cancer killing fundraising campaign and TV show, "1-Million Strong TV Campaign, Celebrities raising $20 Million to Keep Killing Cancers" with a mission to fight cancer and making it affordable through any natural innovative means.

• Throughout the episodes, we witness heartwarming stories of cancer survivors and testimonials from patients whose lives have been transformed by hope and by RCD's groundbreaking cancer killing treatment progress.

Episode 3: "Stock Market Battles"

• RCD faces significant stock market challenges in securing secondary financial support to bring his low-cost life-saving cancer treatments to market. Undeterred, he decides to bring all his companies under one roof GBX International Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GBXI) to raise the required funds to focus his efforts to succeed.

• We witness his new conglomerate "GBXI" grow as he creates spin out opportunities for his previously trading companies to bring all the shares back trading for all his investors to participate in the newfound "GBXI" successes.

• As GBXI gains traction, RCD faces and outlines previous opposition from obvious rivals' and unseen powerful pharmaceutical companies threatened by the success of his companies and cost-effectiveness of his treatment.

• Investors and stock market analysts closely monitor the rise of GBXI's shares, leading to intense market battles and strategic maneuvering.

• Despite the challenges, RCD's vision and determination continue to inspire investors, creating an uptick in the stock value and reinforcing the company's mission to save lives by raising the funds required.

• This is all being done while RCD is moving forward with his captivating cancer killing fundraising campaign TV show, "1-Million Strong TV Campaign, Celebrities raising $20 Million to Keep Killing Cancers" with a mission to fight cancer through any low-cost natural innovative means.

Episode 4: "University Allies"

• Recognizing the transformative potential of his treatment and the need for skilled professionals, RCD involves his Universities in the development and production of cancer killing life-saving therapies.

• The Universities faces significant unreasonable setbacks and challenges and fights back with Lawsuits and forges more powerful allies to push through the success needed to advance its cancer killing treatments.

• The show explores the symbiotic relationship between GBXI, CSi and the ASU University, with RCD empowering the next generation of scientists and entrepreneurs creating thousands of jobs.

• We witness the life changing challenges and triumphs as the University students and partners contribute their skills, knowledge, and innovative ideas to the company's cost-effective and successful cancer killing treatments while being highlighted and showcased on the TV show.

Episode 5: "Impact and Legacy"

• The season finale culminates in a triumphant milestone as GBXI's growth is compounding and the low-cost Harvard Award Winning cancer treatments gain widespread recognition, regulatory approvals, and increased accessibility for cancer patients.

• Stock values soar, reflecting the positive impact of GBXI's breakthrough growth to NASDAQ and the low-cost cancer treatments sales reach all time highs and the support garnered from the 1-Million Strong Cancer Killing TV campaign is in the millions worldwide.

• The show ends by highlighting the legacy created by RCD and his dream team, showcasing the thousands of lives saved and the transformative influence on the field of cancer treatment.

AKA "Breaking Barriers: The Cannabis Science Road to Harvard and Back" captures the resilience, determination, and societal impact of RCD as he fights against all odds to revolutionize low-cost cancer treatments. Through his innovative companies being led by GBXI, he not only raises the required funds but also creates thousands of jobs, saves lives, and inspires a new generation of medical pioneers.

Note: The Episode 5; "Impact and Legacy" in this 1-Million Strong TV Show/Movie treatment contains part forward-looking fiction and part real-life representations and corresponds to and projects extrapolated real-life events and/or individuals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

GBX International Group Inc. (OTC PINK:GBXI)

American States University

Cannabis Science Inc.

Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Chancellor

raymond.dabney@americanstatesuniversity.com

C. +1.778.288.1389

https://www.americanstatesuniversity.com/

https://www.cannabisscience.com/

https://www.icannabinoid.com/

