

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $315.1 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $281.7 million, or $2.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $2.77 billion from $2.60 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $315.1 Mln. vs. $281.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.58 vs. $2.24 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year.



