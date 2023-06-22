Contract award extends Catalis' seven-year relationship for payment solutions to over 60 agencies.

Alpharetta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - Catalis, a leading provider of digital payment solutions for government, was selected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to provide payment solutions for over 60 state agencies. The selection extends Catalis' long-standing partnership with the Commonwealth and reaffirms its position as a trusted industry leader. Catalis was selected following a rigorous RFP process based on its innovative technology, deep expertise, and demonstrated high level of service and support.

The new agreement extends the existing relationship between Catalis and Massachusetts and also broadens the company's footprint to serve any government entity within Massachusetts. "We are honored that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts selected the Catalis payment platform and extended our relationship with them," said Steve Ostroff, Executive Vice President of Payments. "This selection is a testament to the strong partnership formed over years of outstanding service and commitment to the Commonwealth, as well as our vision to continue to modernize payment solutions for the public sector. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Commonwealth and delivering outstanding services for years to come," he added.

Massachusetts' award also solidifies Catalis' position as a leading provider of payment solutions for government. Catalis currently serves the federal Internal Revenue Service, 14 state governments, and thousands of local government entities in 50 states and Washington, D.C. "The selection by Massachusetts underscores Catalis' commitment to delivering innovative and efficient technology solutions for government," said Scott Roza, CEO. "By leveraging our state-of-the-art technology and deep industry knowledge, Catalis is streamlining payments, enhancing financial transparency, and providing modernized payments solutions to all levels of government and the citizens they serve," he said.

About Catalis

Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government - municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the US and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information, visit www.catalisgov.com.

