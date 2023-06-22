

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - To meet the increased demand for American-made water products, major US manufacturers have announced new manufacturing investments and hiring commitments worth tens of millions of dollars.



The investments were announced by senior executives from major U.S.-based manufacturers and distributors of water infrastructure parts who joined senior officials of the Biden Administration at the White House.



Cerro Flow Products, an Illinois-based pipe manufacturer, is currently looking to hire 23 individuals at their Sauget facility. Cerro is also standing ready to add additional shifts at their primary mill, as well as utilize additional manufacturing capabilities at other Cerro sites as demand for water products increases due to federal investments.



Indiana-based Ford Meter Box Company is expanding its production capacity to meet private and public waterworks infrastructure demand in the long term, as well as lead service line replacement project needs in the near term. The construction of a new 300,000 sq. ft. state of the art foundry will be announced this summer



Illinois based Commercial Forged Products plans to invest $9 million in additional forging and ancillary equipment, while adding 15 new United Steelworker positions across multiple shifts, as well as hire 4 additional skilled machinists in its Bedford Park facility.



Michigan-based Quality Steel Products has committed to expand its business to meet upcoming demand by adding employees and additional shifts, investing millions of dollars in new forging presses and equipment, induction furnaces, transformers and capital improvement process.



At the White House meeting, Administration officials have emphasized the importance of collaborating with unions to ensure these investments build the middle class



The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a more than $50 billion investment in the nation's water infrastructure - including $15 billion set-aside for lead service line replacement.



The Biden Administration is delivering tangible progress on the groundbreaking Biden-Harris Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan to replace all lead service lines in the U.S. in the next decade.



