

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $42 billion worth of two-year notes, $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $42 billion worth of two-year notes, $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes, with all three auctions attracting above average demand.



