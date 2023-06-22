Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023

WKN: 855225 | ISIN: US0427351004 | Ticker-Symbol: ARW
ACCESSWIRE
22.06.2023 | 21:02
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arrow Electronics: Altron Arrow Drives Sustainable Delivery

JOHANNESBURG / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Altron Arrow, a joint venture between Altron and Arrow Electronics, has installed a 100kW rooftop solar system and implemented a fleet of electric delivery vans, becoming the first Altron company to introduce this technology as the group moves towards a more sustainable operations.

The company has also installed an electric vehicle charging station, using their solar installation as the power source.

"Our solar system is supplying our warehouse and offices, as well as our new EV charging station, supplying low-cost, green energy that helps us maintain delivery performance to our customers while maintaining our goal to keep enhancing the sustainability of our operations. All this while remaining true to Altron Arrow's core values and purpose of being ethical and being there when it matters. Smart cities, smart homes, and smart transportation have the potential to improve lives while simultaneously growing demand for the products we sell. It's a virtuous cycle that challenges us to keep improving our services and delivery performance, as we continue working to protect the environment" said Renato Martins, managing director, Altron Arrow.

Altron Arrow has introduced the EC35 vans in collaboration with STC Logistics, a delivery service provider, operating from the Altron Arrow Jet Park distribution centre. This is part of an ongoing supplier and enterprise development programme. The two-seater vans have a large cargo area and yield a travel distance of up to 280 km per charge, with a carrying capacity similar to that of a one-ton LDV. STC's analysis has indicated (together with use of Altron Arrow's solar installation) these vehicles will not only provide a green and sustainable solution for deliveries, but will also be more economical on certain delivery routes.

About Arrow Electronics:

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37.1 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Arrow Electronics, Thursday, June 22, 2023, Press release picture

From left to right: Manie Keefe | General Manager Operations Altron Arrow, Aerolene Suburaman | Saftety, Health, Environment, and Quality Manager Altron Arrow, Renato Martins | Managing Director Altron Arrow, Sydney Magoro | Director STC, Kobus Theron | Director STC

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Arrow Electronics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Arrow Electronics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arrow-electronics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arrow Electronics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763260/Altron-Arrow-Drives-Sustainable-Delivery

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
