

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Research Products has recalled about 40,000 steam humidifiers due to the risk of fire.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled steam humidifiers containing a specific type of electrode wire with a 'D' shaped connector can loosen causing arcing and/or overheating, posing a fire hazard to consumers. The company has recalled about 36,200 humidifiers in the U.S. and about 3,800 in Canada.



The company said it has received 103 reports of the recalled humidifiers overheating, including 10 incidents resulting in smoke or residential fires, totaling more than $10 million in damage.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using and shut off the recalled humidifiers and contact Research Products to receive a free electrode wire repair kit and assistance with identifying a qualified contractor to schedule an appointment for a free replacement of their electrode connector wires.



The recalled products were sold at HVAC contractors nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Sylvane.com, Supplyhouse.com, Humidifiers.com and other websites from June 2010 through January 2015 installed for between $2,000 and $3,500.



