

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic PLC (FTC.L) reported that its fiscal 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA have been delivered in line with market expectations with positive news that the supply chain issues eased in the final quarter of the fiscal year. The Group noted that its second half trading was in line with market expectations for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The Group has won two new contracts post period end, each valued at 0.5 million pounds.



For fiscal 2023, the Board expects revenue of approximately 16.3 million pounds, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1.3 million pounds. Net cash at 31 May 2023 was 1.9 million pounds.



Results will be announced on 1 August 2023.



