

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks inched lower on Friday amid lingering worries about inflation and rising interest rates.



French business activity contracted in June for the first time in five months, data showed earlier today, adding to investor worries about slowing growth.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,188 after ending 0.8 percent lower the previous day.



The euro fell after separate data showed the bloc's growth virtually stalled this month. The dollar is also benefiting from a bout of risk aversion following hawkish comments from global central banks.



In corporate news, Capgemini SE shares rose half a percent. The IT services and consulting company has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire BTC Corp., a Japanese cloud and digital services provider for an undisclosed amount.



