

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY) announced on Friday that it has secured orders worth more than $1 billion at the Paris Airshow.



Majority of the new orders for the company included the Geared Turbofan or GTF engine.



Airline companies like United Airlines will equip 120 A321neo and A321XLR aircraft with the GTF. Qantas has chosen nine PW1500G-powered A220s. Riyadh Air has decided to equip its 39 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with GEnx engines, while Air India's ten Boeing 777Xs will be powered by GE9X engines.



MTU said it has 15 to 18 percent share in the geared turbofan engine program and supplies key components like high-speed low-pressure turbine and various stages of the high-pressure compressor. It is also responsible for the turbine center frame of the Dreamliner's GEnx engine and has a 6.5 percent share in the GE9X engine for the Boeing 777X.



Currently shares of MTU are trading at 234.70 euros, up 0.56% or 1.30 euros on the Xetra exchange.



