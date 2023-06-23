

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association or AMFA, announced Friday that they have reached a Tentative Agreement (TA) for the airline's Mechanics & Related Employees.



If ratified by membership, AMFA said this agreement will elevate the Southwest Airlines Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) to industry-leading compensation.



This agreement covers Southwest's more than 2,800 Mechanics & Related Employees, which includes the Company's Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Aircraft Inspectors, Maintenance Controllers, and Training Instructors.



AMFA said it will communicate the details about the agreement and the voting timeline directly to its members.



