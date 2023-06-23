

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) expects sales for the first half of 2023 to be in the range of 770 million euros to 780 million euros compared to 472 million euros reported in the prior year.



Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first half of 2023 is expected to be in the range of 120 million euros to 130 million euros compared to 16 million euros last year.



The company increased its fiscal year 2023 EBITDA guidance to a range of 230 million euros to 270 million euros from the previous outlook of 135 million euros to 175 million euros.



The company raised annual sales outlook to a range of 1.70 billion euros - 1.85 billion euros from the prior estimation of 1.45 billion euros - 1.60 billion euros.



The reason for the better-than-planned performance and the more positive outlook is a significant increase in delivery capabilities due to faster improvements in material supplies from the supplier side and an improved earnings contribution from all segments.



The final figures for the first-half of 2023 will be published on August 10, 2023.



