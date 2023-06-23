Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 12.000%? – Ja, warum denn nicht?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
23.06.23
18:01 Uhr
4,691 Euro
+0,046
+0,98 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6684,68918:47
4,6724,68618:47
ACCESSWIRE
23.06.2023 | 18:26
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Work Life Balance, Gender Equality, and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Ericsson:

Originally published by Ericsson.

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about South Korea reversing the plans of a 69-hour work week, a new survey about gender equality, the fridging trope, and an inspiring 102-year old.

Work life balance

After receiving strong pushback from younger generations, South Korea's government announced that it reversed the plans to raise the maximum weekly working time to 69 hours (from 52). This step would have not only impacted the work-life balance of workers, but would have affected women more than men due to additional caregiving responsibilities. Read more here.

Gender equality

A recent survey (from Ipsos and the Global Institute for Women's Leadership, King's College London) collected opinions about gender equality from people around the world - and while 68% said that gender inequality still exists, almost half of the respondents said they believe that women's fights for their rights have gone too far.

Sexism

Interesting article about the phenomenon of "fridging" in TV, film and literature. It is a trope in fiction, and means that a character (usually a woman) is killed to progress the story of the protagonist (usually a man).

Generation

I love this story from Nebraska. Jean Bailey is 102 years old - and teaches fitness classes four times a week at a senior living community! Watch the video here.

Ericsson, Friday, June 23, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763508/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Work-Life-Balance-Gender-Equality-and-More

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.