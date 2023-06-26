DJ RUBIS: Change en governance following Shareholders' Meeting of 8 June 2023

RUBIS RUBIS: Change en governance following Shareholders' Meeting of 8 June 2023 26-Jun-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, 26 June 2023, 7.30 am CHANGE IN GOVERNANCE FOLLOWING SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 8 JUNE 2023 Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board and Committees' independence Mr Olivier Heckenroth has considered that the approval rate of the renewal of his mandate of Supervisory Board member by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 8 June 2023 was not high enough to enable him to fulfil his mission of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He has consequently decided to resign from the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board and from his membership of the Accounts and Risk Monitoring Committee and of the Compensation and Appointments Committee (their independence rates being increased from 60% to 80% and from 50% to 66.67%, respectively). These decisions will come into force at the upcoming Supervisory Board meeting during which its members will appoint a new Chairperson. Policy on annual variable compensation applicable to the Management Board in respect of financial year 2024 The General Partners, acknowledging the vote outcomes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 8 June 2023, have decided to propose, as from financial year 2024, a change in the structure of the annual variable compensation of the Management Board to notably integrate a criterion based on the increase of the net income and an operational criterion reflecting the performance of the new Rubis Renouvelables division. Press contact Investor contact Communications Department Investor Relation Department Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot Tel.: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 Tel.: +(33) 1 45 01 87 44 presse@rubis.fr investors@rubis.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Download in pdf

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: investors@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1664873 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1664873 26-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1664873&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)