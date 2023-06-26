Anzeige
Montag, 26.06.2023
Nicht nur "First Mover", sondern auch "Fast Mover"!
WKN: A2DUVQ | ISIN: FR0013269123 | Ticker-Symbol: BYNN
Tradegate
26.06.23
08:00 Uhr
22,720 Euro
+0,180
+0,80 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
Dow Jones News
26.06.2023 | 08:01
RUBIS: Change en governance following Shareholders' Meeting of 8 June 2023

RUBIS: Change en governance following Shareholders' Meeting of 8 June 2023 
26-Jun-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, 26 June 2023, 7.30 am 
 
CHANGE IN GOVERNANCE 
FOLLOWING SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 8 JUNE 2023 
 
Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board and Committees' independence 
Mr Olivier Heckenroth has considered that the approval rate of the renewal of his mandate of Supervisory Board member 
by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 8 June 2023 was not high enough to enable him to fulfil his mission of Chairman of 
the Supervisory Board. He has consequently decided to resign from the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board and from 
his membership of the Accounts and Risk Monitoring Committee and of the Compensation and Appointments Committee (their 
independence rates being increased from 60% to 80% and from 50% to 66.67%, respectively). These decisions will come 
into force at the upcoming Supervisory Board meeting during which its members will appoint a new Chairperson. 
 
Policy on annual variable compensation applicable to the Management Board in respect of financial year 2024 
The General Partners, acknowledging the vote outcomes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 8 June 2023, have decided to 
propose, as from financial year 2024, a change in the structure of the annual variable compensation of the Management 
Board to notably integrate a criterion based on the increase of the net income and an operational criterion reflecting 
the performance of the new Rubis Renouvelables division. 
 
 
Press contact       Investor contact 
Communications Department Investor Relation Department 
              Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot 
Tel.: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 Tel.: +(33) 1 45 01 87 44 
presse@rubis.fr      investors@rubis.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Download in pdf 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1664873 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1664873 26-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

