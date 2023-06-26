

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods Plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L), a British food processing and retailing firm, on Monday reported a rise in revenue for the third-quarter, supported by an increase in revenue from all segments, especially from Grocery and Retail.



For the three-month period to May 27, the Group revenue moved up by 16 percent to 4.726 billion pounds, from last year.



Revenue from retail segment stood at 1.998 billion pounds, up 13 percent, from previous year.



The total food segment generated revenue of 2.728 billion pounds, up 18 percent from last year.



For the year-to-date period, the Group revenue increased by 17 percent to 14.286 billion pounds a year ago.



Total food segment registered revenue of 8.060 billion pounds, a 18 percent rise from the previous year.



Revenue from retail segment stood at 6.226 billion pounds, up 15 percent from last year.



Looking ahead, the Group said: 'Based on current trading conditions, we now expect the Group's adjusted operating profit for the full year to be moderately ahead of last year. Adjusted EPS will also benefit from a Group Effective Tax Rate that is now expected to be below that seen in the first half of the year.'



For 2022, the company had reported adjusted operating profit of 1.435 billion pounds, with adjusted income per share of 131.1 pence.



