

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG), a liquefied natural gas company, said on Monday that its unit, Cheniere Marketing, LLC, has inked a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement or SPA with ENN LNG Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd.



With this, ENN has agreed to purchase around 1.8 million tons per annum or mtpa of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board or FOB basis for a purchase price indexed to the Henry Hub price, with a fixed liquefaction fee.



Deliveries will commence in mid-2026, ramping to 0.9 mtpa in 2027. Delivery of the remaining 0.9 mtpa, which is subject to, among other things, a positive Final Investment Decision with respect to the first train of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project, will commence upon the start of commercial operations of Train Seven.



The term of the SPA extends until the 20th anniversary of the start of commercial operations of Train Seven.



