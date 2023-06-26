

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) Monday announced the termination of the agreement to merge with Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) provider of home health, hospice, and high-acuity care.



Under the mutual agreement, Option Care Health will receive a $106 million termination fee. The company will utilize the funds into its established capital allocation strategy.



In May, Option Care Health and Amedisys had announced their agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction that values Amedisys at around $3.6 billion including the assumption of net debt.



Currently, shares of Option Care Health are trading at $31.42 up 3.70% or $1.12 on the Nasdaq. Shares of Amedisys are trading at $91.16 down 0.05% or $0.05.



