

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has consolidated power after leading the New Democracy party to a resounding victory in the parliamentary elections.



Mitsotakis called another election five weeks after his party failed to win a majority in the 300-seat parliament.



In Sunday's election, Mitsotakis' New Democracy party secured more than 40 percent of the vote. Main opposition, former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' central-left Syriza party could win only 17 percent.



Addressing supporters at the party headquarters in Athens, Mitsotakis promised major reforms in the second term.



'We have high targets that will transform Greece,' Mitsotakis said in his victory speech, and warned that he will not tolerate any arrogance.



He fought the election with the credit of leading Greece's economic recovery and growth after a severe debt crisis and a series of international bailouts.



U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Mitsotakis on his re-election.



He said he looks forward to continuing the two countries' close cooperation on shared priorities to foster prosperity and regional security. 'Together-as Allies, partners, and friends-Greece and the United States have championed democracy. We will keep working with the government and people of Greece as well as our vibrant Greek-American community in the United States to continue this legacy,' he said in a statement.



