

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys Inc. (AMED) a provider of home health, hospice, and high-acuity care announced on Monday, that it has agreed to combine with Optum, a diversified health services company.



Under the agreement, the acquisition of Amedisys's common stock will be at $101 per share in an all-cash transaction.



In a separate announcement Amedisys said that it has mutually terminated its all-stock merger agreement with Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH).



Currently, shares of Amedisys are trading at $91.05 down 0.18% or $0.16 on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren? Hier herunterladen