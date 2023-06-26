

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Monday with investors weiging global energy demand prospects and possible supply disruptions due to political instability in Russia.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $0.21 or about 0.3% at $69.37 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were up $0.49 or 0.66% at $74.50 a barrel a little while ago.



After an aborted mutiny by Wagner mercenary forces led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, analysts said the geopolitical risk and internal instability in Russia has increased.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the events exposed 'real cracks' in Putin's rule.



A report from OPEC today said global oil demand will rise to 110 million barrels per day in about 20 years, pushing the world's energy demand up by 23%.



