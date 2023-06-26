

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Monday announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Camzyos for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) in adult patients.



CAMZYOS is the first and only allosteric and reversible inhibitor selective for cardiac myosin approved in all European Union (EU) member states and is the first cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of HCM.



The EC approval of Camzyos is based upon positive efficacy and safety results from two Phase 3 trials.



'This approval marks an important milestone for patients in Europe who will now have a therapeutic option in Camzyos , a first-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor that treats the underlying pathophysiology of symptomatic obstructive HCM,' said Samit Hirawat, M.D., chief medical officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. 'We're proud to bring this innovative treatment to more patients around the world, while reinforcing our ongoing dedication to transforming patients' lives through science on a global scale.'



Symptomatic obstructive HCM is an often-inherited heart disease that can be a chronic, debilitating, and progressive condition where patients may experience symptoms of shortness of breath, dizziness and fatigue as well as serious, life-altering complications, including heart failure, arrhythmias, stroke and in rare cases, sudden cardiac death.



