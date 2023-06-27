

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Capital Corp., a wholly owned unit of American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK), said on Tuesday that it has priced $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.625 percent exchangeable senior notes due 2026 in a private placement. The notes will mature on June 15, 2026.



AWCC intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay its debts and general corporate purposes.



The notes will be exchangeable at an initial exchange rate of 5.8213 shares of American Water's per $1,000 principal amount of notes.



The public utility company has granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $135 million of notes.



The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on June 29, which could yield around $888.8 million in net proceeds to AWCC.



