

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - SYNLAB AG (SYAB.DE), a medical diagnostic services and specialty testing firm, said on Tuesday that it has agreed to sell, SYNLAB SUISSE SA, to Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (SHL.AX), an Australian provider of laboratory, pathology, and radiology services. The financial terms of the transaction are not known.



The closing of the deal expected for July 3.



SYNLAB said the sale does not impact its full year 2023 revenue guidance of around 2.7 billion euros. However, it is projected to have a positive impact on the adjusted EBITDA margin within the announced full year outlook of 16 percent-18 percent.



SYNLAB was expecting its Swiss operations to post revenues of around 50 million euros in the second half of the year 2023.



