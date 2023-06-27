

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited (POFCF.PK), a service provider to the energy industry, Tuesday announced significant increase in its group backlog to $5.6 billion as on June 30, compared with $3.4 billion as on December 31, helped by strong order intake in both Engineering & Construction (E&C) and Asset Solutions segments.



The company said its Integrated Energy Services (IES) and Asset Solutions performance in the first half of the year are in line with expectations.



E&C division expects an earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT loss of about 20% on revenues of $0.5 billion for H1.



