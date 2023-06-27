First North Denmark: Valuer Holding A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Valuer Holding A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at a general meeting on 16 May 2023. The last day of trading of the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 3 August 2023. ISIN: DK0061418977 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Valuer Holding -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 0.02): 30,692,307 shares -------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 41481129 -------------------------------------------------- ICB: 1010 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: VALUER -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 215385 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66