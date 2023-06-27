Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QP5V | ISIN: DK0061418977 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VB
Frankfurt
27.06.23
09:15 Uhr
0,027 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALUER HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALUER HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2023 | 10:46
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Valuer Holding A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Valuer Holding A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at a general meeting on 16 May
2023. The last day of trading of the company's shares on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark is 3 August 2023. 



ISIN:              DK0061418977   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Valuer Holding  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 0.02): 30,692,307 shares
--------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:             41481129     
--------------------------------------------------
ICB:               1010       
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           VALUER      
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          215385      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren?
Hier herunterladen
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.