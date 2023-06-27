

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday amid lingering worries about high inflation and rising interest rates.



However, miners rallied after Chinese Premier Li Qiang said his country was still on track to reach its annual growth target of around 5 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,456 after closing down 0.1 percent on Monday.



Antofagasta jumped 1.5 percent and BHP rose 1.1 percent as metal prices rose on optimism over Chinese growth.



China-focused insurer Prudential gained nearly 1 percent and HSBC Holdings was up 0.8 percent.



JD Sports Fashion plunged more than 5 percent after the retailer reported a slowdown in sales growth in May.



Fintech company Wise soared 18 percent after reporting a surge in annual profit in the financial year that ended March 31.



