

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British autombile major Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Tuesday said that it is on track to meet its fiscal 2024/25 financial targets ahead of the capital markets day it hosted.



The financial targets were originally provided by the company in 2020, aiming to deliver 2 billion pounds in revenue and 500 million pounds in adjusted EBITDA by 2024/25.



The company now anticipates meeting these targets in 2024, with continued strong momentum making it likely to exceed these targets in 2025.



Aston Martin has provided new mid-term financial targets for 2027/28, comprising of 2.5 billion pounds in revenue, adjusted EBITDA of 800 million pounds.



The company expects to invest 2 billion pounds over the next 5 years from 2023 to 2027 in its long-term growth and transition to electrification.



Currently, shares of Aston Martin are trading at 346.60 pence, down 4.36% or 15.80 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



